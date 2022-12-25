’25 Years Old And I Still Don’t Know My Dad’

Good evening house
Sorry to bore you with my issues
My mum and dad separated 24 years ago
Reason for separation
My only biological bro died from malaria
My dad was unable to come up with money for treatment
My mum moved out took me with her
She remarried 2 years after
Gave birth to 4 leaving me with 4 step sibling
Some years back I heard my mum saying my dad has other children ( I don’t even know them ) I don’t even know my dad
I am a graduate now
So comfortable in life
Got lands houses and cars to my name
My problem now is I feel empty whenever I think of my dad
More like I don’t know my root
I plan on visiting mums home for Christmas
The problem is she hates my dad so much
any thing about that topic gets her angry
I don’t know how to convince to go show me my dads house
I don’t know possible ways to get her to show me my dad hus
Don’t even know if my dad is good
Don’t even know his family
Don’t even know my village
Everything I call family is just from my mother side
Zero from my dad side
I wish I can know them