27 Residents Kidnapped Every Month In Gombe – Governor Yahaya Laments

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed sadness over the incessant kidnappings in the state, IGBERETV reports.

Speaking on Thursday, December 22, 2022, during a visit to the palace of the Mai Tangle in the Billiri Local Government Area of the state, the governor said that no fewer than 27 kidnap cases are reported monthly in the state.

He decried the security challenges bedevilling the Billiri local government and the increasing number of kidnappings in some parts of the area, a development he attributed to the failure of leadership in the past. He called on the people of Billiri “to be security conscious and be their brother’s keeper, in order to collectively fight insecurity, particularly kidnappers where the state records almost 27 cases of kidnap on a monthly basis.”

He also lamented over the cattle rustling in Amtawalam and some cases of kidnapping for ransom in the area, calling on residents to report any suspicious movement to security agencies for prompt response.

Governor Inuwa said protection of lives and property of the people always tops his government’s agenda, noting that no meaningful development could be achieved without peace.

Governor Inuwa explained that criminality respects no bound. “Crime has no religion, region, tribe or identity, when one of us is terrorised, all of us will be affected regardless of the faith one professes or the language he or she speaks. Criminals do not respect religion or region when perpetrating their heinous acts”, he said.

“People of different faiths have been living peacefully under one roof for many centuries in this chiefdom, this good relationship should be preserved.

He recommended community dialogue and reconciliation as surest ways to resolving differences and restoring peace, unity and progress in the chiefdom and beyond.

“We should embrace the virtue of understanding and forgiveness for the overall progress of our society”, he added.



https://igberetvnews.com/1434727/27-residents-kidnapped-every-month-gombe-governor-yahaya-laments/

