27-Year-Old Woman Jailed For Human Trafficking In Osun (Photo)

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State has sentenced a woman, Ifeoma Sunday, to four months imprisonment for human trafficking.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffickingin Persons (NAPTIP) disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

The agency said the 27-year-old woman Jumakai, Ewele, Ayepe, Osogbo, was convicted by Justice N. Ayo Emmanuel, on Friday, December 2, 2022.

The offence contravenes the various provisions of the Trafficking in Persons Prohibition Law Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.

“The convict – a 27 year old Female of Jumakai, Ewele, Ayepe, Osogbo was sentenced to 4 months imprisonment and asked to pay compensation to her victims, the sum of N300,000 i.e 150,000 naira each for an attempt to recruit two females to Osogbo, Osun state for exploitative prostitution.” the statement read.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/12/27-year-old-woman-jailed-for-human-trafficking-in-osun.html

