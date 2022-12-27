27-Year-Old Woman Sponsors Her Boyfriend’s UK Trip With Stolen Funds

A 27-year-old woman, Busayo Alagbe, has been arraigned before the Yaba Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly forging bank documents and robbing her employer, Bridgeway Ventures, of N4.5m in the state.

Alagbe was charged with three counts bordering on the conversion of employer funds, stealing and forgery.

The prosecutor, Godwin Oriabure, said the defendant committed the crime between July and November 2022, in the Gbagada area of the state, adding that during interrogation, she confessed to have used the stolen money to sponsor her boyfriend’s travelling expenses to the United Kingdom.

Oriabure told the court that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 287(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The charge read in part, “That you, Busayo Alagbe, between July and November 2022, at no 17 Olujobi Street, Gbagada Estate, Lagos, in the Yaba Magisterial District, did fraudulently convert the sum of Four-Million Five Hundred and Thirty One Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty Naira, property of Olayinka Blackshear and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 287(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate A.O Salawu granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1m with two responsible sureties and adjourned the matter till January 19, 2023.



https://punchng.com/woman-allegedly-sponsors-boyfriends-uk-trip-with-stolen-funds/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related