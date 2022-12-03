3 Young Women Who Are Virgins Initiated Into Womanhood In Rivers State (Photos)

The people of Ogu kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State celebrated the annual Iria festival, an ancient ceremony aimed at welcoming young female virgins into womanhood.

During the ceremony held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, the young girls were given certificates by the elders and chiefs of the town for passing through a test.

According to Niger Delta Insider, to pass through the test, the girls must first be virgins which will be confirmed by women of the town.

The young girls are then kept in a room where they will be fed and also groomed before the ceremony.

After passing through this process, the qualified girls are given certificates showing that they are now adults ready for marriage.

This ceremony is said to date back to the 17th century.



