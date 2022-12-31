300-L Student Discovers His Name Is Not In School Register

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEDaAp62ywo

A man has said he discovered at 300-level that his name was not in the university official register.

The man made the statement in an interview video posted on TikTok by Arrow House Studios.

In the 1 minute clip, the man said he studied at the University of Nigeria, Nsuka, for three years before deciding to change his course.

He wanted to switch from Statistics to Computer Science and it became clear that he was not officially known to the school.

Read more: https://www.legit.ng/people/1512110-s-ubelievable-300-level-student-discovers-university-register-video-viral/

