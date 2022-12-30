36 Moat Academy Alumni Honored With Achievement Awards

Moat Academy ( https://moatacademy.com/ ) is a coding boot camp in Lagos, Nigeria; where we have created an environment that fosters rapid growth and high performance for our participants to become remarkable developers even without prior knowledge in software development.
One of our aims as an organization is to improve the quality of software being developed, and the technical capabilities in Nigeria; this we cannot do alone, so we adopted the strategy of raising professionals who will inculcate globally accepted practices in software development and who will go into various technical companies or even set up theirs.
A highlight of this year, 2022 for us was the celebration of our sixth year anniversary with a theme, 6 for 6 where we honored 6 of our Alumni from each of our 6 years of existence with Alumni Achievement Award
Here are the Recipients:
2017
Fisayo Idowu – Site Reliability Engineer at Interswitch Group
Monsur Abubakar – Subject Matter Expert M365 at Microsoft
Mariam Omobolanle Adedeji – Application Engr. at Sourcegraph, UK
Aribo Oluwatoba – Senior Software Engineer at Andela
Olusiji Obadofin – Software Engineer at Spendesk, UK
Daniel Makonor – Python Data Analyst|Certified Product Owner at Bluechip Technologies Limited
2018
Mustapha Akinsola – Senior Software Engineer at Equity Bank,Kenya
Johannes Tega Oghoro – Business Engineer at A2Z Cloud, UK
Akugbe Ode – Senior Software Engineer at Phone Tailor
Sanwoolu Victor – Lead Power Platform Developer at SYKE ,UK
Ebenezer Makinde – Senior DevOps Engineer at ChangeGroup, Denmark
Idongesit Utong – Back End Developer at Omniswift
2019
Kenneth Osazee Onaiwu – Entrepreneur
Praise Adekunle -Software Developer|Application Support Analyst at MTN
Samuel Ndu – Software Engineer at Stanbic IBTC
Sunkanmi Olawuwo – Software Engineer at Access Bank
Clinton Chukwuebuka Afoaku – Software Developer Dotnet at UBA Group
Franklin Azuka – Freelance Software Developer, MD CEO (Ariel Cisco Nig Ltd)
2020
Naheema Adeleke – Software Engineer at Venture Garden Group
Tosin Olarewaju – Full stack web developer at Anchorit International Limited
Chianugor Charles Chiazor – Software Developer at ASQ Limited
Luqman Bello – Software Engineer at onehealthngdotcom
Akindunjoye Tolulope – Front End Developer at Busha
Alex Adedeji – Software Engineer at Identiko Integrated Solutions
2021
Ehueriken Samuel Obuse – Full-stack Developer at Fidelity Bank PLC
Motunrayo Ogunyemi – Software Engineer at Bloomberg L.P UK
Segun Aroyehun –Software Engineer at DataMynt, USA
Prosper Ibe – Software Engineer at Smartflow Technologies Ltd
Babatunde Stephen Ogundele – C# Engineer at Tech-Haven Limited
Toluwanimi Sola-Adeyemi – Graduate Trainee Engineer at Flutterwave
2022
Adeitan Abimbola Moses – Software Engineer (Backend) at Summalogix
Okediya Samuel – Frontend Engineer at TeamApt Inc.
Munachi Enyinnaya – Backend Engineer at CreditWolf
Odumosu Matthew – Software Engineer at Stanbic IBTC
Adefisayo Adeniji – Software Engineer at StanbicIBTC
Ibironke Toluwanimi – Software Developer at YIP
Over the years, we have stayed true to our goal of raising Top Notch Developers
2023 is your time to start your own journey in this impactful career, if you so desire…
Apply on https://moatacademy.com/signup/apply to kick-start your career in the software development field.
