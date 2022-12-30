36 Moat Academy Alumni Honored With Achievement Awards

Moat Academy ( https://moatacademy.com/ ) is a coding boot camp in Lagos, Nigeria; where we have created an environment that fosters rapid growth and high performance for our participants to become remarkable developers even without prior knowledge in software development.

One of our aims as an organization is to improve the quality of software being developed, and the technical capabilities in Nigeria; this we cannot do alone, so we adopted the strategy of raising professionals who will inculcate globally accepted practices in software development and who will go into various technical companies or even set up theirs.

A highlight of this year, 2022 for us was the celebration of our sixth year anniversary with a theme, 6 for 6 where we honored 6 of our Alumni from each of our 6 years of existence with Alumni Achievement Award

Here are the Recipients:

2017

Fisayo Idowu – Site Reliability Engineer at Interswitch Group

Monsur Abubakar – Subject Matter Expert M365 at Microsoft

Mariam Omobolanle Adedeji – Application Engr. at Sourcegraph, UK

Aribo Oluwatoba – Senior Software Engineer at Andela

Olusiji Obadofin – Software Engineer at Spendesk, UK

Daniel Makonor – Python Data Analyst|Certified Product Owner at Bluechip Technologies Limited

2018

Mustapha Akinsola – Senior Software Engineer at Equity Bank,Kenya

Johannes Tega Oghoro – Business Engineer at A2Z Cloud, UK

Akugbe Ode – Senior Software Engineer at Phone Tailor

Sanwoolu Victor – Lead Power Platform Developer at SYKE ,UK

Ebenezer Makinde – Senior DevOps Engineer at ChangeGroup, Denmark

Idongesit Utong – Back End Developer at Omniswift

2019

Kenneth Osazee Onaiwu – Entrepreneur

Praise Adekunle -Software Developer|Application Support Analyst at MTN

Samuel Ndu – Software Engineer at Stanbic IBTC

Sunkanmi Olawuwo – Software Engineer at Access Bank

Clinton Chukwuebuka Afoaku – Software Developer Dotnet at UBA Group

Franklin Azuka – Freelance Software Developer, MD CEO (Ariel Cisco Nig Ltd)

2020

Naheema Adeleke – Software Engineer at Venture Garden Group

Tosin Olarewaju – Full stack web developer at Anchorit International Limited

Chianugor Charles Chiazor – Software Developer at ASQ Limited

Luqman Bello – Software Engineer at onehealthngdotcom

Akindunjoye Tolulope – Front End Developer at Busha

Alex Adedeji – Software Engineer at Identiko Integrated Solutions

2021

Ehueriken Samuel Obuse – Full-stack Developer at Fidelity Bank PLC

Motunrayo Ogunyemi – Software Engineer at Bloomberg L.P UK

Segun Aroyehun –Software Engineer at DataMynt, USA

Prosper Ibe – Software Engineer at Smartflow Technologies Ltd

Babatunde Stephen Ogundele – C# Engineer at Tech-Haven Limited

Toluwanimi Sola-Adeyemi – Graduate Trainee Engineer at Flutterwave

2022

Adeitan Abimbola Moses – Software Engineer (Backend) at Summalogix

Okediya Samuel – Frontend Engineer at TeamApt Inc.

Munachi Enyinnaya – Backend Engineer at CreditWolf

Odumosu Matthew – Software Engineer at Stanbic IBTC

Adefisayo Adeniji – Software Engineer at StanbicIBTC

Ibironke Toluwanimi – Software Developer at YIP

Over the years, we have stayed true to our goal of raising Top Notch Developers

2023 is your time to start your own journey in this impactful career, if you so desire…

Apply on https://moatacademy.com/signup/apply to kick-start your career in the software development field.

