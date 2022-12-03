3rd Edition Of The Oke Umurhohwo Football Tourney Commences Today In Ughelli

16 teams will battle for honors and glories at the third edition of Oke Umurhohwo Football Tournament in Ughelli, Delta State.

The football tourney sponsored by Honorable Oke Umurhohwo will kickoff on Monday, 5th December, 2022 with four games.

The first match will see Ichofe Wend FA taking Maro 11 FA by 10am at the Ughelli Township Stadium in Ughelli.

Elite FC will be taking on Morning Star FC by 12noon while Solution FC will engage Delta Eagles FC by 2pm.

The match between Igbunu FA and Heroes Star will witness opening ceremony where invited guests will grace the occasion by 4pm.

Organizers disclosed that eventual winner of the tournament will cart home 250,000 naira with Gold medals and set of jerseys while runners up will get 150,000 naira with Silver Medals and a st of jerseys.

There are prizes in place for Most Valuable Player of the Tournament, Top Scorer and Best Goalkeeper.

The grand Final is scheduled for Saturday, 17th December, 2022.

All matches to hold at the Ughelli Township stadium.



