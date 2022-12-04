4 Million People Came Out To Welcome Messi & Teammates On The Streets (Pictures)

@ESPN FC tweeted;
There are an estimated 4 MILLION people walking around the streets of Buenos Aires right now. They all came out to greet the World Cup Champions. ���

(via @SC_ESPN)

Watch Video

