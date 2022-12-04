4th Mainland Bridge: LASG Names CCECC-CRCCIG Preffered Bidder

LASG SELECTS CCECC-CRCCIG CONSORTIUM AS PREFERRED BIDDER FOR FOURTH MAINLAND BRIDGE PROJECT

The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Public Private Partnerships, today announced Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG CONSORTIUM as the preferred bidder for the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge project,

Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Private Partnerships, Mr. Ope George, who disclosed this during a briefing at the PPP Office in Ikeja, said the Fourth Mainland Bridge (4MB) Project, which is a proposed Public Private Partnership (PPP) transport infrastructure development, will comprise of the construction and operation of a greenfield tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120km/h, including the development of adjacent real estates.

He added that the Bridge, when completed, would become the second longest in Africa with three toll plazas, nine interchanges, a 4.5km Lagoon Bridge and an eco-friendly environment. It is also expected to span about 37kilometres, starting from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah, on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor and traverse the North West towards the Lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu.

In his words, “You will recall that the Lagos State Government commenced a Competitive Bidding process for the selection of a Concessionaire, by the issuance of the Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI) on 27th of November, 2019. A total of 52 responses were received with 32 being responsive”.

“Subsequently, a Request for Quotation (RFQ) was issued on 10th February 2020 to the 32 eligible applicants and responses were received on 15th April, 2020 with a total of 15 responses. Upon evaluation, six bidders met the criteria to progress to the Request for Proposal (RfP) stage”, he added.

George explained that the Bids have now been evaluated and Messrs. CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium emerged as the preferred bidder while the Messrs. MOTA-ENGIL (NIGERIA &AFRICA), CCCC & CRBC CONSORTIUM, as the reserved bidder for the Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

The Special Adviser restated that the Bridge will reduce congestion on the existing Carter, Eko and Third Mainland Bridges while opening new areas of the City for future developments.

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1608539443379556358?t=NensXsrrCX3cOTKRLkrr4g&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related