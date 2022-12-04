5,000 APC Members Burn Brooms, Defect To PDP In Nasarawa

LAFIA – The brooms of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) were burnt at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State as some members of the ruling APC dumped the party for the opposition PDP.

Receiving the new members at the PDP rally in Awe Local Government Area of the state, Francis Orogu, the state chairman of PDP, said the defectors were APC members from the southern senatorial zone of the state.

Orogu, who received them at the PDP zonal rally in Awe noted that the defectors would be given equal treatment as other members.

According to Orogu, ”Today we are receiving 5000 decampees of the ruling APC, into our fold and they will be given equal treatment as we are giving our members.

He, however, called on decampees to work for the victory of PDP, in the forthcoming general election come 2023, in the state.

Also speaking during the rally Director General Abubakar Atiku and David Umbugadu Campaign Council, Mr. Labaran Maku, while calling on residents of Awe Local Government Area to vote for Atiku Abubakar and David Umbugadu added that it was during PDP rule that Awe Local Government road was constructed and since then nothing has been done again.

The former Minister of Information informed the party loyalists that this time they would crush anybody they see on their way in 2023, now that their house is intact.

According to Maku,”This time is no longer business as usual, we will crush anybody we see on our way,” he added.

https://independent.ng/apc-brooms-burnt-in-nasarawa-as-members-dump-party/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related