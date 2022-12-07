7-Year-Old Girl Manifests Signs Of Mental Illness After Rape By 2 Suspects (Pics)

7-Year-Old Girl Manifests Signs Of Mental Illness After Brutal Rape By Two Suspects In Abuja

_NGOs, Activists Press For Justice_

Life may not remain the same again for a 7-year-old girl whose identity we decided to conceal for fear of discrimination after series of brutal rape by two suspects in the Kubwa area of Abuja.

This comes as a non-governmental, Messengers of Peace and beauty queen and activist, Keecheer Johnson press for justice for the victim.

The suspects, Clovis Igwe aka Yellow Pawpaw 29, and his accomplice, George aka Amarachi Uncle 26 were said to have lured the victim to their apartment before taking their turns to have canal knowledge of her.

Trouble however started started when the victim’s mother, a staff of a private school in Abuja noticed changes in her daughter’s attitude.

When asked, the victim said the accused persons covered her mouth with handkerchief and took turns to rape her. She was to an undisclosed medical facility where it was proved that she was raped.

The suspects were arrested and detained in Kubwa police station. Upon suspicion of underhand dealing, the victim’s mother raised alarms, attracting the attention of the founder Messengers of Peace Foundation, Dr. Suleiman Adejoh, Miss Commonwealth Nigeria, Keecheer Johnson and others.

Upon their intervention, the case was transfered from Kubwa police division to the Gender Unit of the FCT police command, Garki Abuja for further investigation and prosecution.

The victim’s medical report as obtained from Kubwa General hospital has been handed over to Messengers of Peace Foundation.

Speaking with Abuja Press on Monday, Keecheer Johnson tasked police on transparency and diligence in the investigation of the case, saying a dehumanisation of one girl is a collective assault on all women.

She thanked the police for their quick intervention which led to the arrest of the suspects.

The beauty queen was said to have ensured that the victim was promptly rushed to hospital for treatment before the arrival of Dr. Adejoh.

In his contribution, Dr. Adejoh expressed anger with the increasing acts of violence against women, noting that the brutal rape of the minor is wickedness taking too far.

He said as an organisation, the Messengers of Peace Foundation will continue to raise awareness on the need to protect the vulnerable in the society, particularly women, children and the aged.

He expressed the readiness of his organisation to provide a pro-bono legal service to ensure that the victim and her family get justice, saying his organisation is at the moment handling another case of child trafficking.

The Messengers of Peace Foundation is therefore calling on relevant agencies, particularly women organizations to come out and ensure justice for the victim.

Queen Ejiro Okokoro, Queen of Peace international 2021 and the current president of the Association of Nigeria Queens was at the police command to establish all the facts before calling on women association to seek for justice for the victim.

When our correspondent visited the hospital where the victim is undergoing treatment, she indicated a minimal sign of recovery as her behaviour remains a matter of concern.

