74 socio-political groups under the aegis of ‘Arewa Decides’, Friday, staged a solidarity walk in Katsina State for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The solidarity walk which kicked off from Gidan Dawa Junction, close to Liyafa Hotel in the state capital on Friday attracted no fewer than 74 sociopolitica groups from across the state.

Addressing the press shortly after the participants arrived at the Katsina PDP Secretariat, the State Coordinator of Arewa Decides, Kabir Gambo expressed sadness over the challenges of insecurity, poverty, hunger and unemployment prevalent in the country under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He however assured that members of the group are working assiduously to see that a new lease of life is ushered in for the people of the state and the country at large with Atiku as Nigeria’s next president.

According to Kabir, the group which has structures all over the state, will mobilise eligible voters massively to deliver overwhelming votes for Atiku Abubakar come 2023 presidential election.

The PDP Chairman in the state, Hon. Lawal Magaji, represented by Ibrahim Galadima thanked the Arewa Decides Movement for their unalloyed support for Atiku and his running mate, urging electorates to elect PDP from top to bottom in 2023 general elections.

He said:

“Katsina is the second home to Atiku Abubakar, we feel your visit as if it’s Atiku himself visiting us.

“The unprecedented support Atiku enjoyed here in Katsina during his last week’s rally in the state is more than any other states he has visited so far.

“We want to assure you that, Atiku will get more votes in Katsina more than any other states.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/74-groups-stage-solidarity-walk-for-atiku-in-katsina/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related