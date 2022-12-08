8 Important Ways God’s Mercy Can Save Us From The Destroyer

Here are 8 ways we can be delivered from the destroyer by the mercies of God.

1) By believing in God and receiving Jesus Christ as the true Son and Saviour from God and be baptized with the Holy Spirit

2) By believing God can do all things by His power, knowledge, wisdom and Words in the Bible.

3) By serving God in truth and in Spirit and honouring parents and all men in the fear of God.

4) By being spiritual, consistently and persistently engaging in prayers and fasting often.

5) By meditating on the Word of God to build up your faith and to have knowledge and understanding of God’s Words.

6) By strongly beliving and giving glory & thanksgiving to God for every of your success and achievement in Faith.

7) By abiding on the Word of God to live righteously, perfectly and be Justified by faith before God and man.

8.) By seeking communion with the Holy Spirit from people more anointed in faith and in grace of God.

Amen.

