9ice And His Wife, Sunkanmi Celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary – (Photos)

Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice and his wife, Sunkanmi, celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary on Friday December 30, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared photos of himself and his wife with the caption;

”12 years of friendship

3 years married

Forever to go…

Eru to ju owo elo, Abeeni

my no 1 cheerleader, my source of motivation and strength. Thanks for being a part of my life. My lovely wife. Happy Anniversary”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CmyieHvoAmh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Cheers to two imperfect pieces that fit perfectly together.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmyiinKoF2s/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related