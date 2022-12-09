9ice And His Wife, Sunkanmi Celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary – (Photos)

Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice and his wife, Sunkanmi, celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary on Friday December 30, IGBERETV reports.
Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared photos of himself and his wife with the caption;
”12 years of friendship
3 years married
Forever to go…
Eru to ju owo elo, Abeeni
my no 1 cheerleader, my source of motivation and strength. Thanks for being a part of my life. My lovely wife. Happy Anniversary”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmyieHvoAmh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Cheers to two imperfect pieces that fit perfectly together.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmyiinKoF2s/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link