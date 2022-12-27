A Ghanaian’s Experience With Nigerians Abroad

WORKING & LIVING WITH NIGERIANS ABROAD

Being a Ghanaian, I’ve had this bad impression about Nigerians. I grew up in Ghana thinking Nigerians were negative energies around anyone. I was literally brainwashed mostly by the media to see Nigerians as thieves, murderers, scammers, etc. But after 6 years of working and associating with Nigerians outside of Ghana, the following are what I’ve found and discovered about them. I’m writing this not because my best friend back in the UK is a Nigerian, and not because my senior manager and team lead at my present employer are Nigerians. This is my honest observation!

Arguably, if you put the average Ghanaian and a Nigerian under the same conditions and environment, the Nigerian would undoubtedly outperform the Ghanaian. They are bold, smart and have this relentless quest and effort for learning and perfecting their craft. What a Nigerian cannot do does not exist. I started a DevOps Engineering program for a career alternative and Nigerians especially their women from different career fields constitute about 60% of the class. I was scared to take this step—to move from risk management to pure IT but I was shocked to see Nigerians in nursing, HR, journalism, sales, etc here in Canada taking on the challenge. I quickly reached out to most of my Ghanaian friends but none seem to be interested. This is a fortune field in IT….and when I asked these Nigerians why many of them are here, they told me “this is the surest way to make money by doing less”. Truth is, if you’re starting anything abroad and there’s no Nigerian in it, just know that that thing has no promise ��. A Nigerian wouldn’t attempt what doesn’t bring any monetary gain or value to them!

I’ve noticed that a Nigerian wouldn’t lie to you unless they’re scared of you or stand to gain something exceedingly beneficial from doing so. This confirms why the most genuine and honest folks I’ve ever associated with outside of Ghana are Nigerians. When a Nigerian is sharing an opportunity with you, they disclose everything dito-dito. They withhold nothing—they tell you as it is. My people would give you a half information and still be all over the place saying that they’ve helped you. You have no idea how many Ghanaians have made themselves demi-gods out here because they’ve been here for ages and feel everything must be ran through them. If you don’t go their way, you’re a target for gossip!

A Nigerian sees an opportunity in every situation, and it cuts across. They’re mostly interested in building a sustainable business than for a quick profit. This explains why wherever there are both Ghanaian and Nigerian traders, the Nigerian merchandise would cost less than the Ghanaian—even if they have the same suppliers. I see that here in Calgary at the various African markets.

Show me any work environment or office without a Nigerian and I’ll show you a work that’s less fulfilling and rewarding. The energy around Nigerians is positive and motivating. Nothing scares them than failure so they work hard for success because success is greatly celebrated in their culture. Where I come from, if you’re making any progress, there’s 100% chance you’ll lose 99% of your friends—they’ll spread lies about you out of dislike. Some would also attribute your progress to things other than your personal efforts. “You see that girl, she’s being chopped by so so and so person. You see that guy, he’s an occult. You see that guy, he’s rushing in life. Etc”. Your own family would turn themselves into avowed enemies—praying to see you fail so that they’ll use you as a bad example like “you see that guy, he was rushing in life but see how he’s crushed like a fragile glass.” My people have a long way to go. They must know that it’s okay for anyone irrespective of age to be great at what they do. In fact, people can build a fortune at age 40 or less through genuine means. Let’s inhale some positivity!

We glorify timidity, ignorance and sycophancy as signs of humility but Nigerians encourage boldness, assertiveness and being daring. If there’s a Nigerian in your trade or profession, get closer, you’ll learn a lot from them. I’ve learned a lot from my association with them and I’m always grateful for having one as my direct supervisor at work!

~The End~

By Jay Kwashie

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related