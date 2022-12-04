A Glimpse Into The 72-Page Manifesto Released By Peter Obi (Screenshots)

After weeks of taunting by his contenders, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has finally released his manifesto.
It is a comprehensive 72 page document which clearly outlines his programmes and objectives and how to achieve.
Below are screenshots of some aspects of the manifesto.
Happy viewing.
A Glimpse Into The 72-Page Manifesto Released By Peter Obi
