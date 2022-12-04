A Glimpse Into The 72-Page Manifesto Released By Peter Obi (Screenshots)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

After weeks of taunting by his contenders, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has finally released his manifesto.
It is a comprehensive 72 page document which clearly outlines his programmes and objectives and how to achieve.
Below are screenshots of some aspects of the manifesto.
Happy viewing.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: