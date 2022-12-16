A Hadith About Gratitude

Abu Hurairah Radiyallaahu Anhu narrates that he heard Rasulullah Sallallaahu Alayhi Wasallam relate that there were three men from the Banu Isra’eel. One of them was a leper, the other bald, and the third blind. Allah Ta’aala wanted to test them, so He sent an angel to them. The angel first went to the leper and asked him: “What would you like best?” He replied: “I would like a nice complexion, a beautiful skin, and that this sickness goes away from me whereby people do not allow me to sit with them and which they hate.” The angel passed his hand over the body of that person. He was immediately cured and a nice skin and beautiful complexion appeared. The angel then asked him: “What type of wealth do you like the most?” He replied: “Camels.” So he gave him a pregnant camel and told him: “May Allah Ta’aala give you barkaat in this.”

The angel then went to the bald person and asked him: “What would you like best?” He replied: “That my hair grows nicely and that this sickness which people dislike goes away from me!” The angel passed his hand over his head, he was immediately cured and beautiful hair began to grow. He then asked him: “What type of wealth do you like the most?” He replied: “Cows.” So he gave him a pregnant cow and told him: “May Allah Ta’aala give you barkaat in this.”

Eventually, the angel went to the blind person and asked him: “What would you like most?” He replied: “That Allah gives me back my sight so that I may be able to see everyone.” The angel passed his hand over his eyes and Allah gave him back his sight. He then asked him: “What type of wealth do you like the most?” He replied: “Goats.” So he was given a pregnant goat. The animals of all three delivered their babies. In a short time, the jungle was filled with camels, cows and goats.

Thereafter, under the orders of Allah Ta’aala, that angel went in his previous form to the leper and said to him: “I am a poor person. All my provisions for my journey are finished. Today I have no means of reaching home except through Allah and then through your help. In the name of that Allah who has blessed you with a nice skin and a beautiful complexion, I ask you for a camel which I could ride and reach my home.” He replied: “Get far away from here! I have a lot of other commitments to fulfill. I do not have anything to spare which I could give you.” The angel said: “I think I recognize you. Were you not a leper, for which people despised you? Were you not very poor, and then Allah blessed you with so much of wealth?” He replied: “What are you talking? I inherited this wealth from my ancestors.” The angel said: “If you are lying, may Allah return you as you were before.”

The angel then went to the bald person in his previous form and asked him the same questions and he also replied in the same way. So the angel said to him: “If you are lying, may Allah return you as you were before.”

Eventually he went to the blind person in that same original form and said to him: “I am a traveller and all my provisions are finished. Today I have no means except Allah and then you. In the name of that Being who returned to you your eye-sight, I ask you for a goat with which I could do my work and complete my journey.” He replied: “Without doubt, I was blind. It was only out of His mercy that He gave me back my eye-sight. Take as much as you want and leave behind as much as you want. By Allah, I will not stop you from taking anything.” The angel replied: “Keep your wealth with you, I do not want anything. I had only come to test you three. Now the test is over. Allah is pleased with you and displeased with the other two.”

[Al-Bukhari and Muslim].

Remember Allah Ta’aala in prosperity, He will be with you in adversity.

Just how many of us can relate to the above incident. Here we have three people, all in adverse physical conditions. Allah Ta’aala cures them and furthermore enriches them with wealth of their choice. They begin enjoying prosperous conditions and two of them forget that it was ONLY Allah Ta’aala who had favoured them with these. They turned away the poor people who knocked at their doors with excuses of other commitments and obligations.

Adding insult to injury they proclaim that whatever they enjoy is simply due to their own efforts and good fortune that has come their way.

However, the third man, the once-blind, warmly welcomed the beggar and offered him to take from his wealth as much as he desired. He further crowned this noble deed by attributing his prosperity to Allah Ta’aala and acknowledging that it is only Allah Ta’aala Who is the true Benefactor of mankind

Am I blind to the blessings of Allah Ta’aala?

Alhamdulillah, Allah Ta’aala through his sheer grace and benevolence has blessed many in the Ummah with vast amounts of wealth. Amazingly enough many of these people today would be able to recollect and remember their simple and humble beginnings. The days when new clothes will only be bought on the day of Eid and Biryani would only be served on the day of Eid. Some may even recall even harder times, the times when compromises had to be made for the very basic necessities of life. Either only clothing or food could be bought due to the financial constraints.

Whilst Allah Ta’aala has now turned the tables and flung wide open the avenues of Rizq for us, we need to examine our attitudes in the wake of these comforts.

1) Have we become more humble or has this wealth created arrogance and an attitude within us?

2) Do we remember our humble beginnings and therefore, offer gratitude to Allah Ta’aala daily by way of obedience to Him or do we neglect His commandments.

3) Do we still show kindness and compassion to those less fortunate than us or have we simply forgotten about them and their plight.

Remember! Allah Ta’aala has enriched you when you had nothing. It is not a task for Him to take away all that you have and render you penniless once again.

https://jamiat.org.za/a-hadith-about-gratitude-2/

