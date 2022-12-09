A Man Tested His Would-Be Fianceé’s Loyalty With Hookup & This Happened

I saw this thing and I was shocked. When you’re dating staying faithful is a must. This is not nice and I’m not here to Shame any gender.

Greed is damaging a lot of relationships and social media also has a major role to play.

As shared by Twitter user, Josh:

lder Cousin been dating this girl for like 6months and he finally has made up his mind to marry her but he didn’t tell her yet. We talked about it and he wanted to know if testing her loyalty was good, I told him to go ahead and do anything he wants cos marriage is a life time venture.

So he goes on to test her with another girl. His girl bakes cakes so he asked this girl to start with wanting a cake. Before I continue, he literally takes care of this girl’s bills. Even the cake business, he pushed her to start it and got her

All she needed to keep the business going. He got her an iPhone 11pro max earlier and now she’s asking for 13pro max. He had said if she passes this test, he would get her 14 and go see her parents immediately.

So the girl pranking her started with the wanting a cake and all.

The girl paid for the cake and they kept talking for two weeks. The girl then asked her id she was into hook up that she has a client who’s willing to pay 200k for one round. She said yes, that she’s even into girls. So they fixed a meeting and date for the hook up appointment.

On the day of the appointment, my cousin went to her house and complained that he’s sick and needs to be taken care of, she told him to calm down and gave him paracetamol that she’s going to the market to buy stuff for cake that on her way she’ll get him malaria medication.

He begged and insisted she stayed, but she wouldn’t. Soon as she left, he too drove off and went to the hotel where they were supposed to meet. She arrived with the other girl who took her up to the hotel and when they got there, she saw cousin and she fainted.

I don’t know what to say, but I recommend you do anything and everything you need to be certain your partner is loyal. These days, people are wild, moving mad.



https://twitter.com/josh_uglyasf/status/1600463638489231360?t=IMRA9cJnfvGaFGVs7tnf9A&s=19

