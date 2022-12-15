A Nairalander Signs Out From Michael Okpara University, Umudike In Style (Pictures)

Gained Admission in October 2016, Five years course plus Covid-19 and several ASUU strikes, finally ended yesterday 14th of December, 2022.

When I was yet to gain admission I was thinking that University is easy not until I entered and found out that it was not easy. The stress, early morning lectures, attendance, and the rest of them all were never an easy journey.

I never lost hope of going to the University and graduating after writing JAMB for so many years.

May God Be Praised. My Nairaland Family thank you all, I have learned a lot here on Nairaland which has helped me in my academics, and I appreciate you all.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related