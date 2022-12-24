A Nairalander’s Monthly Contribution: ‘See How My Isusu Paid Me With Foodstuffs’

Isusu as its widely called here, is a form of daily,weekly or monthly contribution paid into an account periodically till the end of a specific period of time, basically month or year.

This particular one isn’t the regular type where the accumulated money is shared, rather the money is gathered from multiple persons and used to get food stuff in large quantity then shared between the participants.

Pros

1. Cheap: food stuffs when purchased in wholesale always come with reduced prices, that means you spend less for more.

2.time saver: to people like myself who doesn’t like do grocery shopping themselves …the purchasing is made by few other participants, you just go and collect your share jejely and go home

3. Lasts long: thus depends on the money contributed, the larger the money, the larger the goods and the longer the time lasted

I only got back from school and saw these foodstuffs my brother’s wife got from her monthly contribution, she’sa nairalnder but i told her I’d do it on her behalf , to be honest, the food items are very good for the money and it’s best recommended for married and family men and women .

Atleast you have 3months from January next year not to worry about food stuffs.

Can you guess how much the monthly isusu contribution was??

Location: onitsha

