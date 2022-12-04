A Sample Of Bride Price In UGEP, Yakurr LGA Of Cross River State (Pictures)

I’m from The Yoruba Part of Nigeria too.
However; As an Agricultural Journalistic Entertainment Tourist (AJET); I Travelled Down To Cross River State and Have Settled in Ekori, Yakurr Local Government Area for about 2 Years since I left The Year 2020 EndSars Protest in Ikeja, Lagos State.
To The Glory of God Almighty;
I’ll be getting Married To My Bossom and Missing Rib Whom I Met This Year as an MTN Customer Care Representative when i went to retrieve my line at The MTN Office in UGEP Town.
We will be getting married Next Weekend – December 9, 10; 202.
All Nairalanders are invited
As a teacher on Nairaland; She’s now a nairalander too…and I’m teaching her to teach other people on Nairaland How to bank “Customer Care Representative” Jobs with Brands and Top Companies.
(For Your Information; UGEP is The Town That Yearly Host “MISS LEBOKU” which is One of The Paramount Rural Tourism Attractions for Business Initiators and Investment Tourist.
My Present Wife-To-Be attended to me very respectfully, selflessly and sacrificially like MTN was Her Papa’s Office.
And Since I loved her selflessness and respectful manners – Somehow Today; The rest is HISTORY.
Below is The Bride Price Provided to me from her family.
This is exactly what is obtainable in The South-South; Precisely UGEP.