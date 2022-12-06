AAUA Students Dressed As Bandits Storm Class For A Presentation On Terrorism (Pix)

AAUA students and lecturer run for their lives after their classmates dressed as bandits storm their class for a presentation on terrorism

Students and a lecturer of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba in Ondo state recently ran for their lives after some of the students in their class came in dressed as terrorists for a presentation they were having on terrorism.

The students who dressed in military camouflage and had their faces covered while carrying “guns”, came into the lecture room for their presentation.

The lecturer and the students said they thought they were under attack, making everyone scamper for safety.

A student of the school who gave an insight into what happened wrote.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/12/aaua-students-and-lecturer-run-for-their-lives-after-their-classmates-dressed-as-bandits-storm-their-class-for-a-presentation-on-terrorism.html

Watch the video from the scene below: https://www.instagram.com/p/Clx6O2wNPUG/?igshid=YzdkMWQ2MWU=

