Abia Too Backward, We Need Strong, Prepared Leader Like Me – Mascot Kalu

“Abia Too Backward; We Need Strong, Prepared Leader Like Me To Make Positive Changes” — Mascot Kalu

The governorship candidate of Action Peoples Party, APP in Abia State, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu has said the state needs a young, vibrant and prepared leader like him to take over the mantle of leadership at this time.

In an interview with ABN TV’s Political Perspective, monitored by IgbereTV, Mascot Kalu, a former Chief of Staff in the state said he has looked around and is not happy with some things happening in the state which he said he loves so much.

According to him, there are not many young viable voices in their 30s, 40s, and early 50s, an age he said is right for anyone wishing to become the governor of Abia.

“I am not having that feeling that we have the right people, with the right training to propel the state of affairs, given the situation we have found ourselves in Abia.

“We are so behind, so backward so we need a very strong prepared leader to lead the state and that is what I represent,” he stated.

According to him, he left his former party, APC because he was not well treated despite his contributions to building the party.

He said, when it was time for the party to acknowledge his contributions, he was always reminded that his brother, Senator Orji Kalu is the Senate Chief Whip.

