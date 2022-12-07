Abuja Comedian & Event Host, Washington Releases Pre-Wedding Photos With Lover

Abuja Popular Comedian, Event Host Washington Releases Pre – Wedding Photos With heartthrob

Popular entertainer and event host, Mr. Ernest Washington Anyanwu has released stunning pre-wedding photos ahead of exchange of marital vow with his heartthrob, Chinenye Anastacia Peter.

The pictures have since gone viral on social media, attracting loads of felicitations from friends and well wishers.

Wedding invitation of the two love birds have since been released by their families, Retired MWO Peter and Mrs. Mary Ugwu & late Victor and Mrs. Janet Anyanwu.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Chapel, Mambilla Barracks Asokoro Abuja.

Reception follows immediately at NAF Conference Centre Abuja at 3:00pm.

Colour of the day is onion pink, coffee brown and white. The couple urges family and friends to come and share in their joy.

The groom is an active members of 36 Pals Development Initiative

He is popularly known as Activator because of how he instigates the spraying of money at any event or club he attends.

A generous gentleman, a close ally to billionaire real estate mogul SEAMAN Global project and adopted son to the wife of billionaire business mogul Obi Cubana, Barr Mrs Ebele Iyiegbu

