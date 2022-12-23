Actor Ayo Silver Animashaun Escapes Death After Trailer Crushed His Car (Photos)

Nigerian actor, Ayo Animashaun survived an accident that destroyed his car, IGBERETV reports.

The actor said he was returning to Lagos from Ibadan where he went to inspect a piece of land. He explained that when he got to Magboro busstop in Lagos, “a trailer ran me over”. He said it left his car spinning for almost 12 seconds and his life flashed before his eyes as he felt his breath leave his lungs.

“To be precise coming from where I went to inspect a portion of land in moniya Ibadan and almost back home in Lagos @magboro bus stop a trailer ran me over and left my car spinning for almost 12 secs and I saw a movie how my breath left my lungs and I had every of my journey flashed through my eyes n split of secs. But the lesson I got that day was ‘anything and everything could be taking away from us at any moment WHEK you least expected it “ BUT MY GOD SAVED AND I WILL FORVER TESTIFY TO GOD’s Awesomeness”, he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmdhGp7JgbU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

He further wrote;

“Lord I thank you for Sunshine, thank you for rain

Thank you for joy and thank you for PAIN

I remembered I started this year with so much

joy and energy and then by ending of 2022 I fell

down flat on my face. But God showed me how

to start afresh

I DONT WANT TO ACT HIGH OR MIGHTY

Coz tmao I may fall on my face again

Thank you Lord for an ending with a new

beginning. MY GOD IS AWESOME HE SAVED ME.

– Ayo silver Animashaun”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmdfUztNswn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The accident happened just hours to his birthday, which is on Dec 23. The actor celebrated buying the car in October 2022.

https://igberetvnews.com/1434565/actor-ayo-silver-animashaun-escapes-death-trailer-crushed-car-photos/

