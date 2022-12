Nigerian actor and filmaker, Ugezu J. Ugezu has taken to Instagram to explain why those lamenting that they didn’t find love are still single, IGBERETV reports.

He wrote;

“They are single because they weren’t prepared to give those who found them any chance.”

“They are looking for something, something they cannot explain.

“Next year will come and go and they are still single males and females.”



