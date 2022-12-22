Actress Chita Agwu Johnson Robbed In London

Chita Agwu Johnson has become the latest Nigerian celebrity to be robbed in London.

The actress who is in the UK for the holidays has been sharing beautiful photos from the country with her location on display.

Sadly, she was targeted by robbers at Finchley Road Station in London.

“I’m not okay,” she wrote as she shared news of the robbery.

She added that they took all the valuables she had and she couldn’t sleep last night as a result.

Toke Makinwa and Adegbite Damilola are some Nigerian celebrities recently robbed in the UK.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related