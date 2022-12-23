Actress Imade Osawaru Leads Mission Feed Foundation To Celebrate Christmas (Pics)

Actress Imade Osawaru Leads Mission Feed Foundation To Celebrate Christmas Fiesta In Lagos.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i59TXlB56z4

A non-governmental organisation dedicated to feeding and clothing kids, “Mission Feed Foundation” owned by Amb. Ademayowa Mabel Odukoya organised a beautiful Christmas fiesta for children and their families in Badore axis of Lagos on Saturday the 17th of December, to wind down the year 2022 on a very high note.

At the event, the children were fully entertained. There were lots of fun games, competitive games, music and lots more.

Some of the items distributed at the event include, school bags, shoes, food items, clothing materials and other gift items.

The children were full of joy and could not withhold their excitement.

Nollywood actress, Imade Osawaru was invited as a special guest of honour, as a result of her previous charity record.

She is the CEO of MadeMonic Entertainment Production Limited and also an actor.

She applauded the foundation for their efforts in touching the lives of the less privileged in the society and encouraged other organisations to do same to make the society better for everyone.

