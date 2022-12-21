Actress Iyabo Ojo Shows Off Her Boyfriend As She Marks Her 45th Birthday (Pix)

Actress Iyabo Ojo Shows Off Her Boyfriend, Paulo, As She Celebrates Her 45th Birthday (Photos)
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and PR Guru, Paul Okoye, have made their relationship public, as she celebrates her 45th birthday today, December 21, IGBERETV reports.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the posted a lovely video of her and Paulo as she hailed him, while celebrating her birthday. She wrote;
”My Obim
.
Happy 45th Birthday Iysexy
New age, New life, New wins
Cheers to Forever
.
#iypaulo
#celebratinglove”
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmaGZeYhS3a/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link