Actress Nancy Isime Builds & Furnishes 6-Bedroom House For Her Dad (Photos, Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Nancy Isime has built and furnished a 6-bedroom home for her father and family, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared videos and photos from the house opening and said it’s always been her dream to build a house for her father.

She said the house was an appreciation gift to her father for allowing her chase her dreams.

She wrote;

“Yesterday, One of my Biggest Dreams came to Fruition

I ushered my Daddy and Family into their fully completed, finished, furnished 6 bedroom home and it gladdened my heart so much.

I’ve been on this for years and I’m glad I could finally complete and hand the keys over.

We also had a house warming party with neighbors, friends and relatives in attendance which also doubled as the part 2 of my 31st birthday celebration.

Watching everyone congratulate my daddy with hugs and cheers made me grin from ear to ear.

When I asked how he felt, he said “This has added many more years to my life” � amongst many other heartwarming words.

This is also a way to thank my Dad for letting his 17 year old daughter leave home daily to chase her dreams of becoming a fully independent woman.

At 19, I told him I was ready to live on my own and even if he had fears, he let me do me with trust that I won’t bring shame to the family.

13 years later, I’m happy I get to also fulfill one of his Life Long Dreams.

I’ve prayed, envisioned and manifested this day into reality and I couldn’t be more grateful to God.

I’ve deliberated posting this for a bit but I happen to be followed by many young girls/persons who can relate to my story so much and are probably in a stage in their lives where they’re wondering if all the hustle will pay off.

Listen to me, It will. Not overnight, but it will.

Focus on your dreams, put in the work, take care of yourself whilst trying to take care of others, take your time,you don’t have to arrive…just take one step after the other, don’t try to do Big things…do what you can, be a genuinely good person who wants to see good happen for others as much as they want to happen for themselves, stay far away from Negativity and most importantly let God do God!

These are a few of the Life tips I hold dear, it might help you. I don’t know. You can try them.

Wishing you the very best on your journey❤️”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CmW-bO1qz0g/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

