Adams Oshiomhole Gets Into Dance Competition With Children (Video)

Dj Yk Mule: Adams Oshiomhole Vs These Kids Who Did The Leg Work Better (VIDEO)

If you are a GBEDU person, that is, if you enjoy listening to music, especially the newest mixtape from Nigeria, then you must be familiar with the current superstar DJ YK Mule, much like back in the day when we had “Its Young Jon The Wicked Producer” , “Dj Kenturkey,” lol.

In any case, Chief Clem Agba, the minister of state for Budget and Planning, invited everyone to his country home in Edo North to celebrate the Yuletide season with his community.

Various top dignitaries, party chieftains, and members of the general public were present. It appeared to be a festival because the minister opened his home to the general public to come have fun, eat and dine, and go home with some pleasant presents to celebrate the season, after all, the season is about giving and sharing.

Who did we see last night? The Chairman of the Masses, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole,now we know why he is so loved, Adams stepped to the stage where the kids were dancing to the beats of Dj Yk Mule…Ma jo Monalisa, na there parry scata.

“Baby, follow my commanding like zombie..Go down on me, o…With your coca body

Follow my commanding like zombie

Go down on me, o…… Baby, corner corner (corner corner)…Waka waka when you enter omalicha (omalicha)…Baby, corner corner (corner corner)….Will you give me sugar and wahala hala? (Wahala Hala)….Ma jo Monalisa”

I.e the vibes was hitting hard with the kids going down low and Osho baba following up, even you sef suppose dey feel wetin I dey talk….Ma jo Monalisa….Ma jo Monalisa….Ma jo Monalisa…Ma jo Monalisa.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

Source iReporteronline.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdIiMLGo-5E

