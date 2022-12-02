Adeleke’s Emergence As Osun Governor Is Divine – Traditionalists

Traditional Religious Worshippers Association of Osun State has described the emergence of the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, as divine, urging him to carry on with his predecessor’s good ideas and consult before modification, where necessary.

The president of the group, Dr Oluseyi Atanda, said this in its congratulatory message to the governor obtained in Osogbo on Wednesday.

TRAWSO, as the group is fondly called, said it believed that Adeleke’s emergence was divine, having prayed fervently to God and the deities to appoint the chosen one for Osun.

It then assured the governor of its prayers and availability in areas where the ideals of culture and tradition are required.

“Sir, it is our prayer that your tenure will have religious harmony, tolerance of one and another and above all demonstration of equity and fairness to all. Our advice is for you to continue with the good of the previous administrations, review and consult widely on other areas before modification.

“We as traditionalists who are non-partisan as an organisation had prayed fervently to God and the deities to appoint the chosen one for us in Osun. It is our belief that for you to have emerged and sworn in, it is divine and all and sundry must pray for your success and the growth of Osun.

“Sir, as you hit the ground running, be rest assured of our support, prayers and availability to cooperate with you in areas where the ideals of our culture and tradition are required for the attendant benefits or where decisions are hinged on tradition,” the statement partly reads.

