Adeyinka Alaseyori “Gbe Body” With Governor Sanwo-Olu At End Of Year Concert

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Gospel singer, Adeyinka Alaseyori in a “Gbe body” dance challenge with Governor Sanwoolu at the Lagos State end of year party.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFS6CSe_5vo

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: