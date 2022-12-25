Advice Needed With Christmas And New Year Food.

First of all i live alone and not expecting anybody if any it wont be more than a guest.

I bought big chicken i killed and butcher it in the market. Also I bought goat meat. The initial plan was to put half of the children and goat meat in the freezer and cook half for this xmas.

But another thought is telling me to cook all at once and put them in the freezer. No need to cook fresh food for new year again.

I don’t plan to buy anything again because I already bought all. Should i cook all at once and store them in freezer?

