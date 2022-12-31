Advice On Relocating Out Of Lagos

Hi
I want to leave Lagos in the new year. I’m tired of the stress, high cost of everything and chaos.
The problem is I can’t really make up my mind on where to go, what city is best for me and my business, my life and needs, therefore i opened this thread to seek advice from people who live or have been to these areas i have in mind to relocate to.
My opinions are…
1. Enugu
2. Uyo *(Akwa Ibom)
3. Calabar (Cross Rivers)
4. Port Harcourt
I’m an Igbo guy from Imo state. I work online so can move anywhere as long as i see good light and fast internet.
And something else… I’m kind of a late bloomer in life. Things no enter for me early so I’m still single at 40. But I earn well now, thanks to God, and so I’m seriously searching for a nice lady to settle down with. A city with lots of marriageable single girls around (even semi-educated one who are generally more humble) is high on my priority list.
The city I have in mind as the best fit is Enugu but due to insecurity in the SE I’m open to other opinions.
Please advice me based on your experence.