Advice On Relocating Out Of Lagos

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Hi

I want to leave Lagos in the new year. I’m tired of the stress, high cost of everything and chaos.
The problem is I can’t really make up my mind on where to go, what city is best for me and my business, my life and needs, therefore i opened this thread to seek advice from people who live or have been to these areas i have in mind to relocate to.

My opinions are…

1. Enugu
2. Uyo *(Akwa Ibom)
3. Calabar (Cross Rivers)
4. Port Harcourt

I’m an Igbo guy from Imo state. I work online so can move anywhere as long as i see good light and fast internet.
And something else… I’m kind of a late bloomer in life. Things no enter for me early so I’m still single at 40. But I earn well now, thanks to God, and so I’m seriously searching for a nice lady to settle down with. A city with lots of marriageable single girls around (even semi-educated one who are generally more humble) is high on my priority list.

The city I have in mind as the best fit is Enugu but due to insecurity in the SE I’m open to other opinions.

Please advice me based on your experence.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: