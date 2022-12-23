AFDB President, Akinwunmi Adesina’s Mother Is Dead (Photo)

My darling mother, Eunice O. Adesina passed away today at the age of 92. I am blessed you were my mother. You gave birth to me, nursed me, cared for and brought me up. I am forever grateful Mum. So long sweet Mum, greet Dad and sleep well. I love you. Your loving baby, Akins



