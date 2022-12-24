Afghanistan: Taliban Ban Women From Working In National & International NGOs

Employment of women in national & international NGOs is banned by #Taliban

The Taliban has banned Afghan women from working at non-governmental organisations in the country.

It was not clear if the ban, announced in a letter and confirmed by the economy ministry, also applied to foreign women or those working for the United Nations, which has a significant presence in the country.

The letter said female employees would not be allowed to work for NGOs until further notice because some had not adhered to the Taliban’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.

The economy ministry said it had received “serious complaints” about female staff not wearing the “correct” headscarf or hijab.

This ban comes days after Afghan women were stopped from going to university by the Taliban, a move that drew international condemnation.



Taliban bans women from working in NGOs. َAccording to this letter issued by minister of economy all national and International NGOs are required to terminate their female employees.

I am told that female employees who works in health section are also said that they are not allowed to work.

