“After Divorce, Most Ladies Turn Feminists And Marriage Experts”

Recently, a lot of divorce issues have been rocking social media. The known ones are mostly from celebrities while unknown ones aren’t on the internet. Off social media, many divorce cases are happening daily. This has become frequent. Our parents and grandparents lasted more than 30, 20, 40, 50 or 60 years in marriage those days.

It has been proven that most marriage that crashes, 80% of it are caused by ladies. Blessing CEO, the popular Relationship Therapist also affirmed it.

Ladies, what is the issue? Don’t marry someone you know that you won’t spend the rest of your life with or don’t waste a guy time.

Some of my friends who are in abroad, never marry Nigerian Ladies. One of them in Germany, married a Ghanaian. The other one in the UK, married a woman from Sierra Leone. In the US and Canada same issue.

Broken homes or in a society with a lot of divorcees lack basic moral and cultural values. This doesn’t build a healthy community or society at large.

Some of we guys with open arms to Ladies have seen hell in the hands of some ladies. Last month, a lady without basic education or vocational skills telling me, someone who is feeding her, clothing her and working in one of the Multinational companies that I am the least, Just because guys are flopping around her. Sometimes, I wonder the mindset of some ladies. They see beauty or guys flopping around them as an achievement.

The good ladies in Nigeria currently are just less than 5%. This might be harsh but it is the truth.

We should tread with caution.

Ladies, what are the issues?

