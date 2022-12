I rode on the train in Brazil and looked like a Lagos market inside the train.

Many sellers come on to sell their goods, screaming at the top of their voices.

Even beers were being sold on the train, and you can drink it with no wahala.

Some sales were made during the ride.

Here are some photos from the ride.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baJsWcZTejE

