Ahead of his rally in Akwa Ibom State, H.E Peter Obi will be meeting with students in all the tertiary institutions in the state on Tuesday by 7am, at R&R Events center, along IBB avenue.

This event is organized by Students for Peter Obi (SPO) and Take Back Naija, two support groups of Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Spread the word!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related