Ahmad, Lametek Get Presidential Nod As CBN Deputy Governors For Second Term

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Mrs. Aishah Ndanusa Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria and Edward Lametek Adamu, Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Central Bank of Nigeria to serve second terms at the apex bank.

In a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the Senate during Tuesday’s plenary, Buhari requested that the Senate screens and confirm the nominees to serve for a second and final term as deputy governors at the apex bank.

Ahmad, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter-holder was first nominated deputy governor in October 2017.

She was confirmed as the first female DG in charge of the Financial System Stability directorate which is responsible for ensuring a safe and sound financial system in Nigeria, a core mandate of the CBN. With over 25 years policy and financial industry experience, she holds an MSc in Finance & Management from Cranfield University UK, MBA (Finance) from University of Lagos and a second class upper Bachelors degree in Accounting from University of Abuja. Ahmad has been credited with bringing dynamism and a strong combination of academic qualifications and private sector experience to her role as deputy governor FSS.

Adamu, a quantity surveyor by training was nominated to the role of deputy governor, in February 2018. He was later confirmed as DG in charge of the Corporate Services directorate following a 25 year career culminating in his role as HR Director at the CBN. He is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria Kaduna and fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors and the Institute of Credit Administration. He began his career with the Unified Public Service in 1983.

Both nominees are expected to be screened for confirmation by the relevant Senate committee.

