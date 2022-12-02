Aisha Buhari now wears dress meant for 3 people — Solomon Dalung

A former Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has blasted Nigerian first lady, Aisha Buhari over arrest, detention and torture of a final year student, Aminu Mohammed.

Mr Dalung, who served as minister during the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari between 2015 and 2019, said the first lady’s size had ballooned significantly such that she wears dress meant for three people.

The former minister in a short video obtained by DAILY NIGERIAN said the detained student only echoed the reality of the situation.

“If you look at Aisha now, you would notice that she has added weight. Even the size of the jallabiya she wears now can accommodate three people.

“Is it that before now she wasn’t having the rest of mind, because there was a limit to what she could do?” he asked rhetorically.

He also accused the first lady of not speaking up for the victims of terrorism but only interested in glossing her ego and living a lavish lifestyle.

“But now, she has power, she is leaving a lavish lifestyle in the Villa without worrying about people being killed daily by terrorists.

“I backtracked from supporting her, immediately I noticed she wasn’t realistic because you would never hear her say a word demanding justice for victims of terrorism attacks in the country,” Mr Dalung added.

https://dailynigerian.com/aisha-buhari-wears-dress-meant

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related