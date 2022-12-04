Aisha Yesufu Reacts To Festus Keyamo’s Tweet On Peter Obi’s Democratic Credentials

Aisha Yesufu has reacted to the insinuations embedded in a tweet from Festus Keyamo, a spokesperson for the presidential candidate of the All progressive Congress (APC)

Keyamo tweeted with an image that captured

Taiwo Akerele comments on Peter Obi’s democratic credentials.

Taiwo Akerele’s comment as thus:

“I have searched through the list of those who

condemnned Abacha’s tyrannical rule, Peter Obi’s name is missing.

I have searched the list of the G-34 members who stood against the military in 1998, Peter Obi’s name is missing, I have searched the list of NADECO members who fought the military to stand still between 1993 and 1999, Peter Obi’s name is missing, I have searched through the list of financers of pro-democracy struggle in Nigeria where the likes of late billionaire Pa Alfred Rewane is standing gallantly tall, Peter Obi’s name is missing.

What investment has Obi made into the Nigerian democratic project since 1993 and today apart from laying claim to being an ex-Governor? The question is where was Peter Obi when men and women were

fighting to restore democracy in Nigeria?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-shn61ehHI

