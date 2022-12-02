Aisha Yesufu Reacts To Tweet Of Adamu Supporting The Death Of Deborah

Aisha Yesufu Reacts To Tweet Of Aminu Adamu Supporting Death Of Slain Undergraduate, Deborah Samuel

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu has reacted to the old tweet of the detained student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, Aminu Adamu, supporting the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel.

Recall that Debora, a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education was burnt to death by a mob of Muslims over the blasphemy of Prophet Mohammed.

In a recent tweet that surfaced on Thursday morning, Adamu posted a picture of a t-shirt with Deborah’s picture on it, writing in Hausa, ‘Duk Wanda yasa wannan rigar ah Bauchi sai munchi uwarsa’, which means “Anyone that wears this shirt in Bauchi, we will deal with them”.

This tweet sparked several reactions from Nigerians clamouring for his release, in which some of the tweeps expressed that his arrest is an act of karma.

However, Yesufu in a tweet cautioned the people withdrawing from seeking justice for the undergraduate.

She wrote:

“If your demands for justice for anyone is dependent on the person’s behaviour, affiliations, words or even whether you like the person or not then you really need to ask yourself if it is justice you want or something else.”

Recall that Adamu was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) over his statement on the First Lady, Aisha Buhari’s weight.

https://independent.ng/aisha-yesufu-reacts-to-tweet-of-aminu-adamu-supporting-death-of-slain-undergraduate-deborah-samuel/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related