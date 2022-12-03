Aisha’s Critic, Aminu Mohammed, To Meet President Buhari After His Release

The detained critic of First Lady Aisha Buhari, Aminu Mohammed Adamu, has been released from Prison unconditionally.

Aminu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, is expected to meet Mrs Buhari’s husband, President Muhammadu Buhari before reuniting with his family.

He was arrested for trolling First Lady Aisha Buhari on Twitter, and was secretly arraigned in court and remanded in the Suleja correctional facility in Niger State.

Aminu’s guardian, Kabiru Shehu, who confirmed the development while speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP, said Aminu was currently in Aso Villa in Abuja and waiting to see President Buhari.

According to him, “Aminu has been released. He is currently in Aso Villa and waiting to see President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are happy about this development and we are happy. We can’t wait to reunite with him.”

Earlier, Mrs Aisha Buhari withdrawn her case against Aminu Adamu.

The student was remanded in Suleja prison in Niger State, after he was charged to court by the police, according to his lawyer, C.K Agu.

The lawyer Mr Agu confirmed to BBC Hausa late evening that the wife of the President has withdrawn the case against the student.

Mr Adamu, a final year student, tweeted a photo of Mrs Buhari with a caption in Hausa which translates to: “Mama is feeding fat on poor people’s money.”

The tweet was posted on 9th June but Mr Adamu was arrested earlier this month when the tweet went viral.

Earlier in the week, Justice Yusuf Halilu of a High Court of Justice of the FCT ordered the remand of Aminu Muhammad.

Muhammad, who hails from Azare in Bauchi state, is a final-year student at the department of environmental management.

He was arrested by the police over a tweet that appeared to mock Aisha.

The tweet, which was posted in Hausa in June 2022, reads: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi.”

Muhammad’s tweet, accompanied by a photo of Aisha, loosely translates as “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full”.

The court ordered his remand after his arraignment the in court.

He is currently being held in Suleja prison before the bail application will be heard.

Meanwhile, Muhammad’s arrest has elicited sharp criticism, while the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has apologised to Aisha Buhari over the tweet.

The charge against the accused person filed by James Idachaba and date November 21, 2022 reads: “That you Aminu Adamu male of Anguwar Sarakuna, Bauchi, Bauchi State sometime between May -June 2022 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did intentionally opened a Twitter Handle with the name @aminullahie aka Catalyst and screenshot the photograph of Her Excellency Hajia Aisha Buhari and wrote on it in Hausa Language ‘* Su Mama anchi kudi talakawa ankoshi’ roughly translated to English language to mean ‘Mama has embezzled monies meant for the poor to satisfaction’ and posted same on your above twitter handle for the members of the public to read knowing same to be false and capable of affecting her reputation. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 391 of the Penal Code.”



https://leadership.ng/breaking-aisha-buharis-critic-aminu-to-meet-buhari-after-release/

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7461652/aminu-muhammad-released-aisha-buhari

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related