Ajayi Oluwatobi Launches Naerospace That Produces Drones

Ajayi Oluwatobi, Founder/Chairman/CEO Nord Automobiles and Forbes 30 Most Promising Young Entrepreneurs In Africa 2018, launches Naerospace.

I am pleased to inform you that we have started a new company @flynaerospace that produces unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which we popularly call drones.

The auto pilot software was designed and developed by us here in Nigeria by brilliant Nigerians, wholly owned by us.



https://twitter.com/jomamit_/status/1605966746283692033?t=fAZHZPpb-wmzocqoHA5f0A&s=19

Video: https://youtube.com/shorts/2e9Odq1Q0yw?si=EnSIkaIECMiOmarE

