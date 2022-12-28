Akwa Ibom Senator’s Convoy Kills Couple

A couple were killed in an accident involving the convoy of Senator Akon Eyakenyi, who represents the Eket Senatorial District in Akwa Ibom South. The accident took place on the Calabar-Itu Highway as Senator Eyakenyi was returning to the state capital, Uyo, from a campaign tour. Senator Eyakenyi is the deputy governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is running as the party’s flag-bearer in the 2023 elections.

According to The Nation, the couple, who were riding a motorcycle, were hit by the senator’s convoy as it tried to navigate the busy highway. The couple, who left behind three young children, were reportedly killed on the spot.

In the aftermath of the accident, the Akon-Itam community in the Itu Local Government Area began protesting the deaths of the couple. Reports indicate that the protest turned violent, and some officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were injured and their patrol vehicle was damaged by the protesters. The Corps Commander, Mathew Olonisaye, confirmed that only their vehicle was vandalized.

The Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, stated that the situation has since been brought under control following successful negotiations. It is not clear at this time whether any compensation has been offered to the family of the couple killed in the accident.

