Aliou Cisse And The Teranga Lions: A Show Of Bravery

Being the champions of Africa, expectations were high on Senegal before the commencement of the Word Cup in Qatar. Although, many were not expecting them to go beyond at least between the Quarter and Semi finals being that in editions past, various African teams have shown exceptional footballing talents void of tactical discipline which, has been the leverage point of Europe and South American teams over the years.

More discouraging for the west African side is that key man, Sadio Manè, got withdrawn from the tournament with some days left as he is being seen as the team’s leading light. As expected, the team quickly moved on as some players summoned the courage to build a higher level of morale in their country men.

Senegal, through the show of tenacity, made it beyond the group phase and this brought succour to a large crowd of many who had a high tension of doubts in the team’s capacity void of the Sadio Manè leadership experience. The team was consequently, drawn to play against England in the first phase of the knockout round.

Going by the proximity in quality, the Africans weren’t given much chances of advancing past the Three Lions expect the unbelievable had to happen which meant that there has to be a proper show of tactical discipline from the Africans.

As the game commenced, the Senegalese played with caution but, could not hold up for too long as the English men found a breakthrough via Jordan Henderson and shortly after, Harry Kane.

As expected, a two goal lead going into the half time, was enough to see the Europeans through as the Senegalese had effortlessly, given up even before the start of the second half. Hence, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka added more salt to injury as the game was done and dusted with a 3-0 goal margin.

The take home lesson for Senegal and the rest of Africa is that, again, there’s been a proper show of will power to upset the odds despite an array of challenges but, Africa sides will continue to look unserious and will probably never make it to the Semi final and or even stand a chance of the highly converted price in the event that African sides do not exhibit proficiency in the act and or art of tactical discipline.

